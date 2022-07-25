Seasonal temperatures this week; The heat returns in early August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an eventful weekend weather-wise, mainly quiet conditions will settle in for the final week of July. Which is great news for the Olmsted County fair.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. There is a chance of a stray to isolated thunderstorm late Tuesday mainly after sunset. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Temps and dew points (KTTC)

High temperatures will be near seasonal averages in the upper 70s most of the week. The biggest thing this week will be the lack of humidity! Dew points will be in the middle 50s and lower 60s through Saturday. This trend won’t last forever though as the heat and humidity will make a return to the upper Midwest next week.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center places the highest probability of above-average temperatures right across SE MN and NE IA. The dates this graphic is displaying are August 2nd through the 8th. High temperatures could warm into the upper 80s and 90s most of next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

