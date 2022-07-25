Rochester residents get creative with chalk

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You might have noticed a bit more color around town Sunday.

Rochester residents are connecting with their artistic side this weekend as Chalk the Block Festival returns. It’s an opportunity for local artists, poets and community members to decorate the city in chalk, while at the same time connecting with neighbors. This year’s theme is “Creating Memorable Connections.”

Kit Jester is one of the featured artists in this year’s event. Kit shared about his drawing and poem selection and how it fits into the theme. Each artist is encouraged to draw, but also feature a Minnesota poet.

“I decided to do a giant puzzle heart because the theme this year is about creating memorable connections,” Kit said. “As part of the event, we also had to select a poem from a Minnesota poet. I decided to do part of the a last stanza of a poem by Ben Gorman.”

The expert from Gorman’s poem titled “Mind the Gap” reads: “And still we still we stand apart...hoping the right words can still unite us.”

Kit added his own words, too.

“And I thought this could fit very well. So I wrote, ‘our hearts fit together in beautiful ways across time.’ And then his poem actually talks about one of the gaps between people being time and using words as a bridge,” he said. “Obviously art can do that as well! I thought this was a really nice message.”

You can still check out the chalk murals, at least until it rains again.

Featured artists include:

• Kit Jester’s selection, Mind the Gap, was written by Ben Gorman. Location – 805 14th Avenue SW

• Sierra Garza’s selection, Floral Memories, was written by Jyothi Gubili – location Fiddlehead Coffee sidewalk, 412 3rd Ave SE

• Kait Glasswell’s selection, One, Two, Three was written by Bob Vogt – location Fagan Studios sidewalk, 324 Broadway Ave S

The city of Rochester, Southeast Minnesota Poets and Rneighbors put on the event every year.

