Rochester garden co-op thriving, seeks produce buyers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Village Agricultural Cooperative’s growing season is thriving and it’s now seeking restaurants to buy some of its produce.

The Village is a relatively new nonprofit organization that was founded in 2019. It allows people to grow their own food on garden plots at different sites in Rochester.

The program has been popular with local immigrants and refugees who often don’t have land to grow their own food.

Many of the farmers have been participating in a research study through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to see if some of their native produce can grow in the Minnesota climate.

The two-year study includes African greens called Managu, Asian greens and tomatillos.

They are studying how the plants tolerate pests as well as Minnesota climate.

The Village is currently looking for restaurants that would be interested in buying some of the produce in bulk, particularly the tomatillos.

“We have a lot of tomatillos,” The Village Executive Director Amanda Nigon-Crowley said. “We have 500 plants in the one research study. We have three other farmers that are participating and they each have 50 plants.”

Nigon-Crowley said just one tomatillo plant can produce one bushel or more.

She said they have 120 families that are using the plots and it’s becoming a closely-knit community.

There is a common area at one of the sites where they get together a few times a weeks to share meals, listen to music and socialize.

“People are so grateful for what we do,” she said. “We let them come out and have their land and let them do what they want with it. We’re not going to take that away from them.”

The Village is also hosting its first farmer’s market Tuesday from 4 -7 p.m. at the History Center of Olmsted County. It goes through Oct. 11.

Restaurant owners that are interested in purchasing produce can contact The Village. For more information, click here.

