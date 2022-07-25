Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downed trees and lots of rainfall were seen throughout the region, but one downed tree kept First Unitarian Universalist Church in Southwest Rochester from gathering.

“Right now, the safety concern is water coming in from the roof, from the rain, so we’re no longer waterproof, so there’s electrical concerns of course for that,” said Reverend Luke Stevens-Royer.”

Though no one was hurt by the tree, multiple staff members were inside when it hit.

“We had to cut off the main power and that’s why we had to cancel services even though our sanctuary wasn’t damaged. We have a great team of staff and church leaders who kind of swung into action,” Stevens-Royer said.

