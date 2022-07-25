Advertisement

Owatonna woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County

Police lights
Police lights
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna woman was killed Friday, July 22 in Houston County in an ATV accident.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Dispatch received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. for an ATV accident with one person injured in the southeast area of Houston County.  

Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Police Department and New Albin Ambulance Service responded.  

Upon arrival, Kayla Wimer‐Wood, 33, of the Owatonna, Minnesota area was pronounced dead at the scene.  

It was determined that she was the driver and only occupant on the ATV at that time.  

Since Wimer‐ Wood was working for Carr’s Tree Service out of Ottertail, Minnesota during the incident, the Houston County  Sheriff’s Office is working with MN OSHA due to the work‐related death.  

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

