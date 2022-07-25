Advertisement

Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:54 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester July 25-31, 2022.

According to the Olmsted County Fair’s website, the Olmsted County Fair is a place for people of all ages to gather for good food and entertainment, and also exhibit livestock, farm crops, flowers, fruits and vegetables, handiwork and hobbies, baking and sewing, in friendly competition.

The fairgrounds are located at 1403 3rd Ave SE.

Fair hours for specific things are as follows:

Carnival

  • Tuesday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. - until close

Food Vendors

  • Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Miracle of Birth Center

  • Monday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

4-H & Horticulture Exhibit Building

  • Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. - until close

Commercial Buildings

  • Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Exhibition, Shows and Judging

  • Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - until close

Grandstand entertainment is as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 26 - Decades of Rock Show
  • Wednesday, July 27 - Hinder
  • Thursday, July 28 - Fiesta Fest
  • Friday, July 29 - Great Frontier Bull Riding
  • Saturday, July 30 - IMP Motorsports Autocross
  • Sunday, July 31 - IMP Demo Derby

More information on entertainment, ticket sales, food vendors, fair maps, and attractions can be found on the Olmsted County Fair’s website here.

