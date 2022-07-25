ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester July 25-31, 2022.

According to the Olmsted County Fair’s website, the Olmsted County Fair is a place for people of all ages to gather for good food and entertainment, and also exhibit livestock, farm crops, flowers, fruits and vegetables, handiwork and hobbies, baking and sewing, in friendly competition.

The fairgrounds are located at 1403 3rd Ave SE.

Fair hours for specific things are as follows:

Carnival

Tuesday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - until close

Food Vendors

Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Miracle of Birth Center

Monday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

4-H & Horticulture Exhibit Building

Wednesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - until close

Commercial Buildings

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Exhibition, Shows and Judging

Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - until close

Grandstand entertainment is as follows:

Tuesday, July 26 - Decades of Rock Show

Wednesday, July 27 - Hinder

Thursday, July 28 - Fiesta Fest

Friday, July 29 - Great Frontier Bull Riding

Saturday, July 30 - IMP Motorsports Autocross

Sunday, July 31 - IMP Demo Derby

More information on entertainment, ticket sales, food vendors, fair maps, and attractions can be found on the Olmsted County Fair’s website here.

