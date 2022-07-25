Advertisement

Businesses, vendors prepare for Olmsted County Fair

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s where city and country come together. The latest Olmsted County Fair is soon to be underway in Rochester’s Graham Park.

The Fair starts on July 25, and goes until July 31. Carnival hours are 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Businesses were setting up Sunday afternoon and say they anticipate crowds to return to 2019 levels.

“It’s another year that we get back to doing what we were doing. We had it last year, but the turnout was a little slower than usual because of COVID and everything, and I think this will be the big year that everyone’s coming back,” said Dimitri Psomas, son of the owner of Hollandberry Pannekoeken in Rochester. “We have all the rides and everything, all the food vendors are coming back, and I think everyone’s just really excited to get out to another year.”

