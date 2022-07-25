Advertisement

New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies

Families spend an average of $840 per year
It’s an annual ritual parents know too well, the back-to-school supply list. In this Watching Your Wallet, ways you can save and also help others.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - It’s time for kids to head back to school and according to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children averaged more than $840 on school supplies last year.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said sticking to the specific items on the list will help keep costs down. She also urged parents to reach out to the school if they’re running short on supplies.

“If a parent has a hard time funding those back-to-school items, I would highly encourage them to contact the school directly,” Dale said. “Many schools partner with community partners that provide backpacks and provide school supplies for free for parents that need them.”

If you’re not worried about being able to afford supplies, Dale mentioned this is also a good time to teach your child about the importance of giving back.

She suggested that while shopping with your child for their supplies, ask them to pick out something for another student who might need it. You could then donate it to the school together.

Dale encouraged parents to spread out the cost over the summer to avoid using credit cards to pay for them.

If you need help getting supplies for your child, try contacting your local school district or community organization, like the United Way or the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Trees down in Rochester
Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August

Latest News

Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Jury selected for Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial
Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed woman into home before sexually assaulting her
Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic - Sarah Gannon...
Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic - Sarah Gannon Reports