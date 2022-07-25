Advertisement

Infant dies after being found unresponsive at Fla. daycare

Police say one of the daycare employees was making rounds and found the infant, not breathing, in a crib. (WSVN, FAMILY ATTORNEY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving mother and father want answers after their 9-month-old son was found unresponsive at a Florida daycare. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Parents Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin were still struggling to find the words Thursday to describe the pain they feel after losing their 9-month-old son, Tayvon Tomlin, whom they describe as loving and bright.

“My boy was happy, joyful. He was advanced,” Tomlin said. “I just want to know why, where, how, when.”

Tayvon was found unresponsive Monday inside Lincoln-Marti Child Care in Homestead. According to Miami-Dade Police, one of the employees was making rounds and found the infant in a crib. He wasn’t breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital but, soon after, was pronounced dead.

Tayvon’s parents hired attorneys in the hopes of getting more information from the daycare about what happened to him. The family says, as far as they are aware of, he had no prior medical history.

“What the family has been told is that there is a delay between the time Tayvon was found and the time he was given medical care and EMS was called and dispatched,” attorney Stephen Cain said. “Frankly, the parents aren’t getting any answers from the facility themselves.”

Whorley says her 4-year-old son was also at the daycare and somehow knew what happened to his brother by the time she got there.

“I’ve been trying to get through the day of how I’m going to break it to my children, of how they loved their precious brother and he’s gone. My son told me already, he knew. My son said, ‘The baby stopped breathing,’” she said.

In a statement, the daycare said it is working with the authorities to determine what caused Tayvon’s death.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Trees down in Rochester
Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks to begin
California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to...
Wildfires burn in California as U.S. heatwave persists
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of...
Ohio deputy killed by gunfire at mobile home park