A few showers for Tuesday, otherwise plenty of mild sunshine this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High pressure from Canada has ushered in some crisp, mild, tranquil weather for the entire Upper Mississippi Valley today as we enjoy a break from a typically hot and humid part of summer. We’ll have sunshine and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light southwest breeze.

Clouds will thicken tonight with a slight chance of spotty rain showers developing after midnight and overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

A storm system from the west will bring a few sparse rain showers to the area on Tuesday morning before more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. We’ll have enough sunshine between those showers to warm temperatures into the upper 70s and southwest winds will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour as they work to pull in slightly more humidity.

Wednesday will be a bit breezy at times behind Tuesday’s cold front with abundant sunshine and less humidity in the air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with west winds occasionally gusting beyond 20 miles per hour.

After a couple of bright and very pleasant days Thursday and Friday that will feature high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, we’ll have warm sunshine and high temperatures in the seasonably warm low 80s this weekend.

If you’re missing typical late summer heat and humidity, fear not, there will be some bright, warm, and humid days in the upcoming week. We’ll spend the first full week of August in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions.

