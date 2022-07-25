Advertisement

99-year-old woman’s medic alert necklace saves her from home invasion attack, officials say

A 99-year-old woman has her medic alert necklace to thank for potentially saving her life during a home invasion that left her wounded. (Source: WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A 99-year-old woman has her medic alert necklace to thank for potentially saving her life during a home invasion that left her wounded.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the home, deputies found the 99-year-old victim with a stab wound to the hand.

They said someone broke into her home, robbed and assaulted her. During the attack, the suspect also cut the cord to the victim’s house phone, preventing her from calling for help. That’s when her medic alert necklace came in handy.

The victim pressed the help button on the necklace, which alerted 911.

“The call actually came in from a medic alert necklace. The victim was able to make the call herself,” said Corey Webb with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was flown to a Roanoke hospital where she received seven stitches in her hand. She is now back home safely with her family.

Wallace Wimbush, the victim’s son, said he hopes his mother can get over the trauma.

“She’s hurt. She doesn’t understand why someone would do something to her, and she’s 99 years old. She doesn’t bother anyone,” Wimbush said. “You’re going to come in and mess up her entire life where she’s going to be hurt, anxiety that’s going to follow her for a lot of days.”

The suspect is still on the loose. K-9 units are helping with the investigation.

“Whoever you are, I hope we find you. I’m going to be out there. I’m putting money out there for reward. Whoever did this, we want to catch you,” Wimbush said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Trees down in Rochester
Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August

Latest News

Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
Steven Lopez, now 48, has not received a settlement, and his case has been nearly forgotten in...
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
HonoluluCrimestoppers at the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of...
Police: Stranger followed woman into home before sexually assaulting her
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Jury selected for Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook defamation trial
Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic - Sarah Gannon...
Mayo aims to keep healthcare in rural communities with mobile health clinic - Sarah Gannon Reports