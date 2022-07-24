Advertisement

Recap on weekend rainfall plus pleasant, less humid conditions ahead this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two rounds of storms brought heavy rainfall and damaging winds to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Saturday afternoon and night. Some parts of the region received several inches of rainfall, including over 4″ of rain in Fillmore County. Reports of 1″ to 4″ of rain were common areawide, including around 3″ of rain at Rochester International Airport which set a new daily record for rainfall previously set back in 1968.

Looking ahead into the new week, seasonal to seasonably cool and less humid conditions are in store for the region as many of us begin to dry out from a weekend of significant rainfall.

Overnight, temperatures will be cool in the mid-50s with mainly clear skies and calm northeast winds.

Beautiful weather kicks off the start of the work week on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. Winds will calm out of the southwest at 3-8 mph.

The daytime hours on Tuesday should stay mainly dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Additional cloud cover is expected for the afternoon and evening with a chance for isolated showers and storms later in the evening, mainly after dinnertime. Severe weather is not expected.

A drier stretch of weather settles in for the mid and late week with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70 and abundant sunshine.

Temperatures look to become more seasonal and return to the low 80s by the weekend with continued sunshine.

