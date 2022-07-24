Lake City hosts Civil War Reenactment for 150th celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Lake City took a trip back in time today for its 150th celebration.

Saturday at the Lake City Sportsman’s Club, city organizers put together a re-creation of the Camp Lakeview Encampment. The land the club is on used to be a national guard camp from the 1800′s to 1931. After that, from 1936 to 1942 the U.S. Army’s Civilian Conservation Corps operated CCC Camp 713 on the site.

Saturday, community members could check out an Artillery demonstration, a blacksmith, a fortune teller and pictures of the original camp.

Since November of last year, the community has been celebrating its 150th birthday.

“I’m hoping it brings history back into the limelight, and that people realize what Lake City’s history has been. We’ve tried to spearhead that. Giving some of the other groups in Lake City to take on some of these activities next year and continue them. There’s been so many people that have said this has been so fun,” community organizer Ann Nibbe said.

Although the celebration was cut short due to the storm, the celebration continue on Saturday night with some live music from the band the Pale Ales.

