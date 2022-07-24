Advertisement

Lake City hosts Civil War Reenactment for 150th celebration

By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Lake City took a trip back in time today for its 150th celebration.

Saturday at the Lake City Sportsman’s Club, city organizers put together a re-creation of the Camp Lakeview Encampment. The land the club is on used to be a national guard camp from the 1800′s to 1931. After that, from 1936 to 1942 the U.S. Army’s Civilian Conservation Corps operated CCC Camp 713 on the site.

Saturday, community members could check out an Artillery demonstration, a blacksmith, a fortune teller and pictures of the original camp.

Since November of last year, the community has been celebrating its 150th birthday.

“I’m hoping it brings history back into the limelight, and that people realize what Lake City’s history has been. We’ve tried to spearhead that. Giving some of the other groups in Lake City to take on some of these activities next year and continue them. There’s been so many people that have said this has been so fun,” community organizer Ann Nibbe said.

Although the celebration was cut short due to the storm, the celebration continue on Saturday night with some live music from the band the Pale Ales.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
A significant severe weather event is expected Saturay afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected for Saturday
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Trees down in Rochester
Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter
Nick Jansen Live on KTTC
Nick Jansen Severe Weather Coverage
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through