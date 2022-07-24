Advertisement

Deputies: Teen arrested after taking 6 hostage at Fla. home

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people hostage in a Florida home. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after authorities say he held six people, including children, hostage in a Florida home.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the Jacksonville neighborhood of Oceanway after reports of an armed subject holding hostages.

After receiving an arrest warrant and a search warrant, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded and was able to safely remove the suspect, 15-year-old Caleb Seth Boone, and six hostages from the home.

Boone was taken into custody. He is facing a minimum felony charge of false imprisonment.

Investigators are still looking into the motivation for the incident and what led up to it, but they say they believe Boone was armed. The 15-year-old does not live at the home, and his connection to those who do is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Boone had “numerous outstanding custody orders.”

“My understanding is he has a lengthy criminal record. I can tell you, it’s definitely not our first interaction with him,” JSO Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
A significant severe weather event is expected Saturay afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected for Saturday
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Children play at a water park, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
With records poised to fall, city folk flee heat if they can
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden improves ‘significantly,’ throat still sore from COVID
Technicians inspect a piece of equipment during a tour of the Micron Technology automotive chip...
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Independent truckers continued their protest at the Port of Oakland Thursday over California's...
Independent truckers block Oakland port in days-long protest of labor law
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite