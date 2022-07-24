Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was filled with storms in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Just after 1:30 p.m. Olmsted County tornado sirens went off. That’s when KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen, who was in the middle of breaking into regular programming for this breaking weather alert, directed his crew into the KTTC tornado shelter. That consisted of a centralized bathroom and audio booth.

Jansen and fellow KTTC Meteorologist Sarah Gannon noticed rotation on the radar in northwest Rochester, where KTTC is located. The tornado sirens could be heard outside, and as the KTTC weather team was telling everyone else to take shelter, they did too.

They continued reporting by leaving the radar loop up for viewers and leaving Jansen’s microphone ‘hot’ while in that interior bathroom. You can watch it in the attached clip.

As of Saturday evening, there were no reports of serious injury. No confirmed tornado hit Rochester (as of Saturday night,) but many trees were down throughout the city, and many were without power for periods of time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.