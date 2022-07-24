Advertisement

Chief Meteorologist continues live weather coverage from station’s tornado shelter

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was filled with storms in southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Just after 1:30 p.m. Olmsted County tornado sirens went off. That’s when KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen, who was in the middle of breaking into regular programming for this breaking weather alert, directed his crew into the KTTC tornado shelter. That consisted of a centralized bathroom and audio booth.

Jansen and fellow KTTC Meteorologist Sarah Gannon noticed rotation on the radar in northwest Rochester, where KTTC is located. The tornado sirens could be heard outside, and as the KTTC weather team was telling everyone else to take shelter, they did too.

They continued reporting by leaving the radar loop up for viewers and leaving Jansen’s microphone ‘hot’ while in that interior bathroom. You can watch it in the attached clip.

As of Saturday evening, there were no reports of serious injury. No confirmed tornado hit Rochester (as of Saturday night,) but many trees were down throughout the city, and many were without power for periods of time.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through
Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
A significant severe weather event is expected Saturay afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected for Saturday
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Nick Jansen Live on KTTC
Nick Jansen Severe Weather Coverage
Lake City celebration
Lake City hosts Civil War Reenactment for 150th celebration
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through
Power Outages
Power outages across area as storms move through