Renewable energy on the rise, RPU weighs in

A 10 mega watt solar farm, stretching 140 to 160 acres is complete in NW Rochester.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Now more than ever, people are pushing to go green. Recently, there have been some reports of solar contractors soliciting door to door in Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities said these solicitors are not associated with RPU in any way.

More and more solar panels are up around town, including the completion of a 10 mega watt solar farm, stretching 140 to 160 acres in NW Rochester this spring. While conservative energy is on the rise and legal to install solar panels in your home in Rochester, RPU strongly encourages anyone interested in renewable energy to connect with them first.

“Maybe solar isn’t for you. That’s when RPU can step in and say well, let’s look at your conservation efforts first. Let’s do an energy audit and see where your house is at performance wise and then maybe take that next step,” RPU’s Tony Benson said. “Or maybe from that data, it’s not a fit financially or usage wise. Or maybe, you’re just a person who says I want to get solar on my house at least you did the do diligence and worked with RPU ahead of time.”

If you live in Rochester and you’re interested in installing and using solar power, you do have to fill out paperwork with RPU.

