Publishing company launches student saving subscription at RCTC

Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Anyone who has pursued higher education, knows how spendy it can get. Cengage, a publishing company, is working to ease the financial burden for students in Rochester.

In 2018, Cengage Publishing launched a subscription based model that gives students access to the entire library of etexts and homework learning platforms. So far, with 1,200 users a year, Rochester Community and Technical college students have saved more than $527,000 with this subscription.

This fall, another program is launching called, “Cengage Unlimited Institutional.” The deal with the RCTC bookstore gives students access to learning materials on the first day of class. It’s automatically billed to their tuition, for the prices of $124.99.

“At a community college level especially, it might not be your typical students,” Cengage Accountant Executive Peter Knuston said. “It might be students who have a child or two, going back to school. And they might already be on a tight budget or have other constraints.”

Knuston believes Cengage is the most affordable and equitable solution.

The program is also available at Winona State University.

Learn more, here.

