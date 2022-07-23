Advertisement

Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Police say a newborn baby had to be taken to the hospital after the child was left on a doorstep of a random home. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating a situation where they say a newborn baby was abandoned outside in the heat at a random home’s front door.

The Mesa Police Department reports that a woman inside the home notified officers of the child at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Arizona’s Family, the female resident told police that someone rang the doorbell and thought it was a package delivery. However, she found the baby on the ground when opening the door and called 911.

Police said the child was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t appear to be more than a day old. The child was taken to a hospital for observation and expected to be OK.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and urged anyone with further information to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

The National Weather Service had issued an excessive heat warning for central Arizona on Friday, where temperatures were expected to reach as high as 111 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
A significant severe weather event is expected Saturay afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected for Saturday
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River

Latest News

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
Baby chickens die in heat at airport
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels