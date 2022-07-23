Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

