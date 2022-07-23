Advertisement

Information on Paxlovid COVID-19 pill

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Medical Center say they both have given out at least 100 Paxlovid prescriptions.

Mayo Clinic says Paxlovid is an oral medication that is taken for five days and has been proven to ease COVID-19 symptoms.

Medical experts say the treatment has been effective in treating COVID patients who are unvaccinated, or patients who have a higher risk of complications with the virus.

Mayo says the treatment was introduced to patients at the end of last year.

“This antiviral medication has to be given earlier in the course of the illness. If somebody is already very sick with COVID or has severe COVID or is in an ICU, or has severe disease needing a breathing tube to breathe the other treatment modalities would be suggested for those patients per guidelines. Not this anti-viral medication Paxlovid,” said Dr. Aditya Shah, Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease expert.

Last month, Gov. Tim Walz Announced that the state’s Test-To-Treat sites added the ability for patients to fill their prescriptions for Paxlovid on site.

Currently, Paxlovid is provided by the federal government at no charge to patients.

