First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms are likely this afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – FIRST ALERT DAY: A level 3 out of 5 for severe weather is still in place for Saturday afternoon and evening. A long line of storms will push across the region with strong winds being the primary threat. Large hail and an isolated tornado are possible too.

Wind outlook (KTTC)

Areas in red above will have the highest chance of having 70 mph + winds Saturday afternoon. That is right through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Be alert in the mid-afternoon Saturday.

Today's outlook (KTTC)

The main line of storms will move through the area by 5-6 p.m. We are keeping a close eye on the possibility of more storms developing around sunset tonight. That will depend on how much energy is left in the atmosphere after the first line moves through. I still have low confidence in those storms being severe.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could reach over 1″ in many areas.

Nick

