Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People in Rochester have a month left to take a ride on the free driverless shuttle that’s seen around Downtown Rochester.

The vehicle called the Med City Mover is reaching the end of its pilot program here in Rochester.

A spokesperson with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says at least 2,000 people have taken a ride throughout the past year.

MnDOT reports that rides have gone smoothly and that there have been no reported crashes.

The vehicle drives itself but there is an attendant on each ride that makes sure it’s working properly.

The pilot program was brought to Rochester to test out the automated technology of a driverless system and how that technology can be applied to Minnesota weather.

”We’re developing some lessons learned from this opportunity,” said Mike Daugherty, MnDOT Director of Public Engagement and Communications. “What sort of tweaks advances, redevelopment, or even say, this doesn’t work.”

He said having the shuttle here allows Rochester to be a part of technology advances.

“Hopefully when we’re not old and gray. But you can say hey, that driverless shuttle it got some of its bases, its foundation right here in Rochester. It was in development here. It’s been good. It’s been safe,” Daugherty said.

He said the shuttle drives at a low speed of about miles per hour.

Daugherty said he’s aware that some drivers may be frustrated by its low speed.

People in Rochester have until the end of August to take a free ride on the shuttle.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.