Advertisement

Avoiding deer on the roads

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding drivers to watch out for deer while on the roads.

According to Minnesota Department of Public Safety data, between 2016 and 2020 there were around 1200 hundred vehicle-deer collisions. The average deer collision death rate during that time frame sits at three.

Recently, a Plainview woman who was a motorcycle passenger was killed after a deer ran into the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol has some recommendations for the best way to handle a vehicle when a deer runs into the road.

“We always say ‘don’t veer for deer’ a lot of times in a motor vehicle if you see a deer you just want to apply the breaks and hit the deer. A lot of times people will swerve to oncoming traffic or possibly overcorrect and do more damage than if they just hit the deer. But on a motorcycle, you want to lock up both the front and back breaks to reduce as much speed as possible. And if you‘re still going to hit the deer you want to make an evasive maneuver to try to avoid it. Always try to aim for the back of the deer to go around to the back. Hopefully, the deer will continue to go the path it’s going,” said Sgt. Troy H. Christianson.

He said this time of the year, state patrol has seen more motorcycle and deer crashes.

“Typically the fall is when we see an increase in motorcycle crashes with deer. But vehicles are also involved in these crashes as well,” Christianson said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said during the fall, and in the early morning and evening deer are more active.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
Information on Paxlovid COVID-19 pill
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
RAGBRAI
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI