Avoiding deer on the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding drivers to watch out for deer while on the roads.

According to Minnesota Department of Public Safety data, between 2016 and 2020 there were around 1200 hundred vehicle-deer collisions. The average deer collision death rate during that time frame sits at three.

Recently, a Plainview woman who was a motorcycle passenger was killed after a deer ran into the road.

The Minnesota State Patrol has some recommendations for the best way to handle a vehicle when a deer runs into the road.

“We always say ‘don’t veer for deer’ a lot of times in a motor vehicle if you see a deer you just want to apply the breaks and hit the deer. A lot of times people will swerve to oncoming traffic or possibly overcorrect and do more damage than if they just hit the deer. But on a motorcycle, you want to lock up both the front and back breaks to reduce as much speed as possible. And if you‘re still going to hit the deer you want to make an evasive maneuver to try to avoid it. Always try to aim for the back of the deer to go around to the back. Hopefully, the deer will continue to go the path it’s going,” said Sgt. Troy H. Christianson.

He said this time of the year, state patrol has seen more motorcycle and deer crashes.

“Typically the fall is when we see an increase in motorcycle crashes with deer. But vehicles are also involved in these crashes as well,” Christianson said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said during the fall, and in the early morning and evening deer are more active.

