Advertisement

8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after swimming and playing in a river. (Source: KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez, Mitch Keegan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The body of a missing 8-year-old girl has been recovered from the Minnesota River.

KEYC reports that 8-year-old Willow Bense went missing Thursday evening at a park in Mankato after she was swimming in the river.

The Blue Earth Sheriff’s Department said a mother, a father and four children were at the park for about a week before the kids wanted to do a little more swimming.

“The kids took their lifejackets off, started jumping off of the sandbar and then experienced some deeper water than they anticipated. Unfortunately, the kids got into some trouble,” said Blue Earth Sheriff’s Department Capt. Paul Barta.

According to the sheriff’s department, a bystander was nearby and spotted the two kids struggling in the water. This person was able to get one of the children to safety but could not grab Willow, who then went under the water.

“It’s a sad day. The loss of a child is heartbreaking. It’s always heartbreaking. An accidental-type situation like this is nothing short of a tragedy,” Barta said.

Authorities said Willow’s mother also attempted to save her but was swept away by the river and had to be rescued herself.

Barta said a helicopter, several drones and 11 boats were used to search for Willow before the team ultimately found the 8-year-old’s body.

“Our search efforts on the river continued from the time of the call through the night, and in the morning, around 8:40 a.m., one of the search boats was able to locate Willow’s body, probably about 5,000 feet downstream from where she was last seen,” Barta said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
A significant severe weather event is expected Saturay afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected for Saturday
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River

Latest News

Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
Baby chickens die in heat at airport
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels