Weather Alert Day Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe storms are expected tomorrow afternoon, but for tonight, things are looking to be clear and quiet with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Southerly winds tonight between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with strong to severe storms expected in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Tomorrow’s severe storm threat is a level three out of five from the Storm Prediction Center. The entire KTTC viewing area is included in this level three threat.

These storms are expected tomorrow in the afternoon between 1PM and 9PM. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible tomorrow. Both large hail and heavy rain are a possibility tomorrow as well. Stay weather aware and download the KTTC Weather App in order to stay in the loop on tomorrow’s storms.

