Advertisement

Weather Alert Day Saturday

Strong to severe storms are expected tomorrow afternoon
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe storms are expected tomorrow afternoon, but for tonight, things are looking to be clear and quiet with low temperatures in the mid-60s. Southerly winds tonight between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with strong to severe storms expected in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow’s severe storm threat is a level three out of five from the Storm Prediction Center. The entire KTTC viewing area is included in this level three threat.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KTTC)

These storms are expected tomorrow in the afternoon between 1PM and 9PM. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible tomorrow. Both large hail and heavy rain are a possibility tomorrow as well. Stay weather aware and download the KTTC Weather App in order to stay in the loop on tomorrow’s storms.

Storm Timing & Threats
Storm Timing & Threats(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

KTTC Wx 5pm
KTTC Wx 5pm
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunshine, then thunderstorms today; a severe weather outbreak is likely Saturday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Sarah's 6pm Thursday Forecast 7/21/22
Sarah's 6pm Thursday Forecast 7/21/22