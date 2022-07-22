Sunshine, then thunderstorms today; a severe weather outbreak is likely Saturday
Strong storms will be possible this evening; a large scale severe weather event is expected tomorrow afternoon and evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we approach the weekend our weather is becoming more and more unsettled and the threat of severe weather is ramping up. After a few sparse, light rain showers this morning, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a moderate southwest breeze.
A disturbance from the west is going to trigger some scattered thunderstorms this evening, mainly along and south of Interstate 90. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible as well as a brief downpour of rain. The most likely timing for those storms will be from 7 PM to 11 PM. Skies will clear off later in the night with low temperatures in the mid-60s and light south winds.
Saturday will be what we call a First Alert Day because of the threat of widespread, intense severe weather that will likely take place in the afternoon. Expect sunshine and then thickening clouds in the afternoon hours Saturday. A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop to our northwest and then rumble across the entire local starting around 3:00 PM. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats with those storms, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible and an inch or two of rain is expected in some spots. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.
The strong thunderstorms will migrate through the area, exiting to the southeast just before midnight and just a few redeveloping showers will be possible later in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.
Sunday looks bright and mild and much more peaceful. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures near 80 degrees and a light northwest breeze will work to slowly draw in some drier, less humid air.
Next week is looking mostly pleasant with a lot of sunshine expected in the area. There will be a chance of rain late Tuesday and early Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible late in the day next Friday. High temperatures will be right around 80 degrees each day.
