Sunshine, then thunderstorms today; a severe weather outbreak is likely Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we approach the weekend our weather is becoming more and more unsettled and the threat of severe weather is ramping up. After a few sparse, light rain showers this morning, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a moderate southwest breeze.

We'll have abundant sunshine this afternoon and high temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

A disturbance from the west is going to trigger some scattered thunderstorms this evening, mainly along and south of Interstate 90. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible as well as a brief downpour of rain. The most likely timing for those storms will be from 7 PM to 11 PM. Skies will clear off later in the night with low temperatures in the mid-60s and light south winds.

There will be a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. (KTTC)

Saturday will be what we call a First Alert Day because of the threat of widespread, intense severe weather that will likely take place in the afternoon. Expect sunshine and then thickening clouds in the afternoon hours Saturday. A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to develop to our northwest and then rumble across the entire local starting around 3:00 PM. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats with those storms, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible and an inch or two of rain is expected in some spots. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour.

A significant severe weather event is expected Saturday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

The strong thunderstorms will migrate through the area, exiting to the southeast just before midnight and just a few redeveloping showers will be possible later in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Rainfall totals will range from half an inch to around two inches across the area over the weekend. (KTTC)

Sunday looks bright and mild and much more peaceful. We’ll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures near 80 degrees and a light northwest breeze will work to slowly draw in some drier, less humid air.

We'll have chances of rain tonight, Saturday, and Tuesday into early Wednesday morning of next week. (KTTC)

Next week is looking mostly pleasant with a lot of sunshine expected in the area. There will be a chance of rain late Tuesday and early Wednesday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible late in the day next Friday. High temperatures will be right around 80 degrees each day.

We'll have high temps in the mid-80s through Saturday with seasonably mild readings near 80 degrees from Sunday through next week. (KTTC)

