Advertisement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar continues to push bill to lower prescription costs

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL-MN) was joined virtually by health leaders and advocate groups Friday to highlight her bill that aims to reduce prescription drug costs.

David Mitchell, President and Founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs (P4AD) and Steffany Stern, Vice President of Advocacy at the National MS Society expressed their support for the bill in the news conference.

Klobuchar said prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 250% higher than in other countries.

The bill includes provisions to end expensive, unpredictable medication prices, puts limits on out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 for Medicare Part D beneficiaries and caps insulin co-pays at $35 a month.

“Passing this legislation is going to reduce spending for millions of patients,” Klobuchar said. “I believe we are going to finally get something done on this. This is major game changer when it comes to pharmaceuticals. We have finally built the political support to bring costs down for Americans.”

Mayo Clinic physician Dr. Vincent Rajkumar is an oncologist and hematologist that also has experience with drug trials and research.

He said capping co-pays and medication costs is a modest, but good start.

“Every new drug is expensive,” Dr. Rajkumar said. “Every new cancer drug since 2017 is more than $100,000 a year. The truth is that there are very few allies. There are very people that speak up. Patients’ voices are silenced. Many, many organizations get funding from Pharma and are silent. So we really need the public on our side.”

The bill reportedly has support from AARP, Democrats and President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

RAGBRAI
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI
Rochester mobile home fire
Rochester mobile home damaged in fire
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Chalk the Block
Chalk the Block Festival returns Saturday
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato