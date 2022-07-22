8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River has been recovered.

Authorities identify the girl as Willow Bense from Janesville.

“It’s a sad day. We really also like to express our sympathies and condolences to the family again,” said Capt. Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. “I spent some time with them this morning. The loss of a child is heartbreaking. It’s always heartbreaking, an accidental type situation like this, and it’s nothing short of a tragedy.”

Thursday night, Willow was swimming with her family on the back side of Sibley Park in Mankato when she began to struggle in deep water.

Captain Barta says the children were initially wearing life jackets, yet they took them off as they spent time on the sandbar.

A bystander was there and was able to help one of the children to safety, but was unable to rescue Willow.

Willow’s mother attempted to save her, but was also swept away by the river.

Prior to Thursday, the family had visited the river a week ago with the children.

“Our search efforts on the river continued from the time of the call all the way through the night time. And we did have some staffing reduction due to safety issues that occur during the night time. But we stepped up those search efforts again this morning. And right around 8:40, a.m., one of the search boats was able to locate Willow’s body probably about 5,000 feet downstream from where she was last seen yesterday,” Explained Capt. Barta.

Captain Barta says a State Patrol helicopter, several drones, and 11 boats were combing the area.

“I say all the time when we have these unfortunate events that happen, that the resources and the cooperation among the agencies in the area that we live in, work is incredible. And having this many agencies come out really within a matter of, I would say it was only an hour or two to get that many different boats they’re actively working to help find this child is pretty incredible.”

