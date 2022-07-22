Rochester mobile home damaged in fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A mobile home fire in Southeast Rochester damaged at least one home at Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park Friday afternoon. This is off Marion Road.

Someone who witnessed the fire tells KTTC at least four fire trucks were at the scene around 4 p.m. This witness also says no one was hurt.

The mobile home that caught fire appears to be a total loss. This is a developing story, we will update once we learn more.

