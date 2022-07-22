REMINDER: Register catalytic converter kit from Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In April, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) gave away free kits to mark catalytic converters, so they’re traceable for law enforcement. However, only a handful of those kits were actually registered.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind anyone who picked up a kit to register that kit so it will be able to be traced if the converter was ever stolen.

More than 150 kits were picked up in the Spring but only 35 of those kits have been registered.

That registration is required to trace the converters.

There are still about 20 kits still available for anyone who wants one.

You will need your vehicle’s VIN number and Minnesota license plate number to register the kit.

Kits should be registered at www.theisr.org

If you get your kit and don’t want to go through the hassle of installing it yourself. You can head to Universal Marine & RV and they’ll do it for free. Just call 507-288-4000 to set it up.

RELATED STORY: Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office offers catalytic converter theft solution

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.