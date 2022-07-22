Advertisement

REMINDER: Register catalytic converter kit from Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

catalytic converters
catalytic converters(BanksPhotos via canva)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In April, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) gave away free kits to mark catalytic converters, so they’re traceable for law enforcement. However, only a handful of those kits were actually registered.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind anyone who picked up a kit to register that kit so it will be able to be traced if the converter was ever stolen.

More than 150 kits were picked up in the Spring but only 35 of those kits have been registered.

That registration is required to trace the converters.

There are still about 20 kits still available for anyone who wants one.

You will need your vehicle’s VIN number and Minnesota license plate number to register the kit.

Kits should be registered at www.theisr.org

If you get your kit and don’t want to go through the hassle of installing it yourself. You can head to Universal Marine & RV and they’ll do it for free. Just call 507-288-4000 to set it up.

RELATED STORY: Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office offers catalytic converter theft solution

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

RAGBRAI
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI
Rochester mobile home fire
Rochester mobile home damaged in fire
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Cyclists gear up for 2022 RAGBRAI - Darian Leddy Reports
Chalk the Block
Chalk the Block Festival returns Saturday
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato