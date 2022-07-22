Prices at the pump hit rural EMS units

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dodge Center Ambulance says it’s already used 100% of its annual budget halfway through the year, which is partly due to the cost of diesel fuel more than doubling this year.

“It’s not just pennies, this is a big chunk of money,” said Ambulance Director Angie Jarrett. “When the fuel prices increased, our budget doesn’t increase.”

Dodge Center is unique in that it’s a fee-per-service ambulance: meaning it bills directly to insurers. Insurers then determine how much the ambulance service receives, which usually isn’t much.

“The actual cost of operating that ambulance, and what we reimbursed through medicare, are completely opposite,” Jarrett said.

So, with the cost of fuel hitting the EMS units hard, could that mean services could be impacted, or even stopped? Volunteer Casey Dahl fears that could be a reality for the fire department in Claremont, where he also works.

“I’m also on Claremont Fire Department and first responder director over there as well,” Dahl said.

If smaller emergency units are discontinued due to high costs, these communities will have to outsource services from neighboring towns. Which then creates a bigger burden for taxpayers.

“The taxpayers are gonna be paying more for Dodge Center to come and cover more of that town,” Dahl said.

But due to rising inflation, fuel is just one small part of the problem. Dodge Center Ambulance says it bought one of their ambulances last year for $199,000. A year later, the cost of that same ambulance has skyrocketed to a whopping $265,000.

“We make whatever we’ve got work, but having the top stuff is a blessing, I mean it makes the job much easier,” said EMT Chris Hughes.

