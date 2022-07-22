Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rebecca Kahn, 40, who’s known as Becca to her loved ones, died during a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

“We hope Becca was in no pain, it sounds like she wasn’t. Brock is beaten up pretty bad, but his heart is broken more than anything,” said Nikki Dick, Becca’s friend.

Becca was the passenger on the bike, that her husband, Brock, 44, was driving.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a deer ran into the road and Brock swerved the bike to avoid the animal.

“She always said I love you, I appreciate you,” Dick said.

Becca’s family and friends are now remembering and honoring her life.

“She was one of a kind. She made her mark on everyone that she came in contact with,” said Lacey Klassen, a friend.

“A sweet soul,” said Marta Cook, a friend.

Becca leaves behind her husband and two children.

“She loved her boys,” Dick said.

Becca’s son Isaac is 19 years old. Her youngest son Jared is 14 years old.

“[She was ] Always positive. Always sending good vibes,” Dick said.

“Always have a smile,” Klassen said.

Becca’s friends say riding a motorcycle with her husband was one of her favorite things to do.

“The wind in your hair and just enjoying it, and knowing you’re with your husband and just enjoying things with him that he enjoys doing,” Klassen said.

As Becca’s loved ones continue to honor her, they say they’re grateful to have had the chance to be a part of her life and carry on her legacy.

“Be kind to everyone,” Dick said.

“Be more like Becca,” Cook said.

Becca’s loved ones have created a GoFundme to help her family.

A funeral service will be help for her in Plainview on Wednesday.

