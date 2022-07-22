Advertisement

Par for the Course - St. Charles Golf Club

This week, our crew took on the Par 4 Hole #1.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
The state of downtown Rochester businesses
Police lights
Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

Par for the Course - St. Charles Golf Club
Par for the Course - St. Charles Golf Club
FILE - Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after a windy...
3M lead shared by Im, smooth-putting Piercy after 1st round
Spring Creek National
HIGHLIGHTS: Spring Creek National Class 450 and 250 Moto 1
The Shannon Tee's at Willow Creek Golf Course
Shannon O’Hara Foundation Celebrates 10 years with Shannon Scramble