Northwest Rochester
One Injured in Motorcycle Accident
By Ashley Walker
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital tonight with critical injuries after a crash on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the NW Rochester crash scene at 4:04p.m. this afternoon.

Authorities say a pickup was turning East from Instrument Drive in Rochester onto Valleyhigh Drive NW.

The motorcycle was heading South on Valleyhigh Drive and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Mayo St. Mary’s Hospital.

The pickup driver was alone and not injured during the accident.

