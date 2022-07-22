Advertisement

Dog leads rescuers to injured owner in Tahoe Forest after he fell down a 70-foot cliff

A dog is being credited for saving his owner who fell down a cliff while camping in Tahoe Forest. (Source: KCRA, Nevada Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue, CNN)
By Lee Ann Denyer
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – A dog is being credited for saving his owner, who fell down a 70-foot cliff while camping in Tahoe Forest in California on July 14.

The man called the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help after the fall, but rescuers were having trouble locating him. That is, until the man’s dog, named Saul, approached rescuers and led them right to his owner some 200 yards away.

The man told deputies he thought he had broken at least one rib and possibly his hip during the fall. He had actually fallen the night before, but he managed to crawl to an area where he had some cell service to call for help the following day.

Searchers pinged his last GPS location but were still having trouble finding the man until Saul came to the rescue.

“They saw Saul come down to them. They started following him. He went for somewhere between 150 and 200 yards and took them right to the victim, who was in a small shelter that was covered with camouflage tarp,” Sgt. Dennis Haack with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.

Medical teams were able to assess the victim’s injuries, describing them as “traumatic.” Authorities said a helicopter was brought in to fly the man to a hospital.

“He was very lucky his dog directed our search personnel to him,” Haack said.

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

