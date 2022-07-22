Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities responded to a possible drowning in the Minnesota River at Sibley Park in Mankato Thursday evening.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a family with four children were swimming in the river near a sandbar. Authorities add that witnesses reported two of the children, including an 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water.

A bystander was reportedly able to help one of the children out of the water, but was not able to rescue the 8-year-old girl.

Search efforts will continue Thursday and into Friday by first responders from the area.

The name of the child is being withheld pending further notification by family.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

