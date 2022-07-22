ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City leaders are encouraging Rochester residents to connect with their artistic side this weekend, as the Chalk the Block Festival returns Saturday.

It’s an opportunity for local artists, poets and community members to decorate the city in chalk, while at the same time connecting with neighbors. This year’s theme, is “Creating Memorable Connections.”

The city of Rochester, Southeastern Minnesota Poets and RNeighbors put the event on every year.

If you are in need of some chalk, you can get some for free at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center or the City Hall Rotunda.

If rain sets the event back, organizers are planning for Sunday instead.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.