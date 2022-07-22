Advertisement

Chalk the Block Festival returns Saturday

Chalk the Block
Chalk the Block(City of Rochester)
By Beret Leone
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – City leaders are encouraging Rochester residents to connect with their artistic side this weekend, as the Chalk the Block Festival returns Saturday.

It’s an opportunity for local artists, poets and community members to decorate the city in chalk, while at the same time connecting with neighbors. This year’s theme, is “Creating Memorable Connections.”

The city of Rochester, Southeastern Minnesota Poets and RNeighbors put the event on every year.

If you are in need of some chalk, you can get some for free at the Development Services & Infrastructure Center or the City Hall Rotunda.

If rain sets the event back, organizers are planning for Sunday instead.

