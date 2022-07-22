Avoiding heat stroke while cycling

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cyclists all across the region are gearing up for the 49th RAGBRAI in Iowa. This year, 17,000 participants are expected for the world’s biggest annual bicycle tour.

With recent high temps, physicians are recommending cyclists do everything they can do to keep cool on the ride.

Doctors recommend to keep your rides short when it’s hot out, so once RAGBRAI participants hit that midtown on their ride, it may be a good idea to take a break.

Experts recommend to hydrate, even before you feel thirsty. It may also be a good idea to take in some electrolytes which are found in common sports drinks.

It’s important that if you start to feel confused, disoriented or start stumbling around, you may be suffering from heat stroke and you should call 9-1-1 right away. But physicians hope cyclists will be able to recognize when to slow down and rest before you develop heat stroke.

“When you start to just feel like your power is leaving you, you’re just weak, you feel like it’s getting way harder, you just are moving a bit slower. That’s the time to act to get out of the sun and start cooling off, start trying to get some water on you, some water in you,” MercyOne Executive Medical Director Dr. Jeff Doolittle said.

RAGBRAI kicks off on Sunday at Sergeant Bluff where cyclists will travel more than fifty miles to Ida Grove.

