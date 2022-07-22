Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was identified as Daniel Diaz, 21.(MissingKids.org)
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri City Police Department for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

In updated information, officials said they are looking for 21-year-old Daniel Leonardo Diaz in connection to the abduction. They may be traveling in a newer model of a gray pickup truck with Texas plates, according to police.

Stephens is described as a Black girl who is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocs. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 to report information.

