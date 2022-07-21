Advertisement

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

(FILE)
(FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven.

Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%.

The report shows one sector that is thriving -- transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years.

The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.

