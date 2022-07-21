WATCH: Seniors take on the softball field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Senior Softball team hit the ball field Wednesday at Mcquillan Field. The team plays every Monday and Wednesday morning throughout the summer.

The senior softball team consists of men 50-years-old and up and women 40 and up.

Players say they are grateful for the lower temps in the morning for their games, but the wind made for some challenges.

