The state of downtown Rochester businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since the pandemic began, at least 10 locally owned businesses have left downtown Rochester.

“To see businesses that were around here for so long, close, it sucks you know,” said Ryan Froh, the owner of Wear Local.

Froh recently moved his business out of downtown because he needed a larger space. He shared some of the difficulties businesses downtown are experiencing.

“The biggest thing I would say right now is a lot of convenience thing. So like, with the construction and downtown parking spots , stuff like that. That was the biggest concern for clients of mine,” he said.

Froh said downtown activities that bring a lot of people downtown, play a significant role in business sales.

“[Having] more events downtown. Having it be more accessible. Kind of sucks with the amount of restaurants that closed that bought people downtown,” he said.

Although multiple businesses have closed their doors downtown, many are opening.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) says 11 businesses have/ or are opening this year.

The business list RDA gave us is:

One new business that’s coming to downtown is, Everyday 365 clothing. The owner, MyKitta Davis will be renting the former Wear Local locations on Broadway Ave.

“To come back downtown to a city that I’ve grown up my whole life and to house my building downtown. It’s just like an amazing feeling,” she said.

Some downtown goers said they go downtown mainly to support local businesses.

“The managers when you get to talk to them, they’re actually really down to earth,” said Peter Nguyen.

He said he wished business downtown stayed open later. Nguyen and his friend also shared what they believe would bring more people to the area.

“I think they need to put more restaurants out here though,” said Jarod Fuller

“I know they used to have a few strip clubs down here that they closed down. Personally, I think that would bring great revenue,” Nguyen said.

