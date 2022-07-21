Advertisement

SkyWest airlines to stay at Mason City airport

SkyWest announced its decision to cancel services to 29 airports across U.S., including four in Kansas.(KWCH)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT
MASON CITY, IA. (KTTC) – Travelers through the Mason City Municipal Airport (MCW) will continue to fly through SkyWest Airlines.

SkyWest operates United Airlines flights at the airport.

In March, SkyWest announced it would pull its services from MCW and other air service locations.

According to MCW, the airline stated pilot and staff shortages were the reason the airline wanted to pull its services.

For the past few months, MCW was accepting proposals for new airline carriers.

However, the airport manager said travelers can prepare to continue flights with SkyWest.

“SkyWest has been working with the Department of Transportation and with various entities trying to create new pathways for new pilots and to hire more staff in order to continue their operations,” said David Sims, airport manager.

