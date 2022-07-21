Shannon O’Hara Foundation Celebrates 10 years with Shannon Scramble

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a day filled with great tee shots and smiles at Willow Creek Golf Course.

As golfers came and hit from special tees for the Shannon Scramble.

“We call that the Shannon tees and it is the forward tees on 11,” Dan O’Hara, Shannon’s father said.

“She loved sports, she loved people, she loved competition she loved all of the lip jacking that will be going on out here today,” Jen O’Hara, Shannon’s mother said.

The tournament named after Shannon O’Hara who passed at age 13 due to brain cancer is in honor of her life and the Shannon O’Hara Foundation.

The foundation in her name is led by Dan and Jen O’Hara and now for 10 years has been doing exactly what Shannon wanted.

“My life is going to mean something to someone, somewhere,” Shannon said in a KTTC interview from 2012.

“Seeing your 12-year-old daughter say my life is going to mean something to someone somewhere how could we not carry it on in some way that’s really what the foundation is all about. It’s making a difference in her memory,” Jen O’Hara said.

That difference has come in the form of over 90 thousand dollars in scholarships for high school seniors and 60 thousand in money raised for brain tumor research.

“Dan and Erin and I talk often about the silver linings and the blessings. Of course, we wish she was still here and that wasn’t our fate, but that good that’s come from it and every person out here today has played a role in our healing and our doing something good in her memory,” Jen O’Hara said.

It’s through those people Shannon’s memory lives on and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“That’s something that Shannon knew all along is that people are good, and people are kind and if you were here teammate, you were her friend,” Jen O’Hara said.

“The t-shirts we gave out today say ‘Be a good teammate’ and that’s the spirit we’re trying to carry on today.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.