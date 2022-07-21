Quiet tonight and tomorrow; Severe storms likely Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight looks to be mostly clear with a few clouds in the sky, and quiet. South winds between five and 10 miles per hour. Lows tonight will be in the low-60s.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be a wonderful day with highs in the mid-80s. Sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected tomorrow along with the warm temperatures. Southwesterly winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Although tonight and tomorrow will be nice and quiet, there is a level three out of five severe weather threat for Saturday. This is uncommon to be issued three days out, so we are monitoring this closely. A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday due to this severe weather outlook. Severe storms are likely between four and 10 pm on Saturday. The entire viewing area is included in the severe weather threat. At the moment, the biggest threats look to be strong winds and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to download the KTTC Weather App in order to stay in the loop during severe weather events.

First Alert Day Saturday (KTTC)

There are some more rain chances for the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms on Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be isolated. The rest of the week looks to be dry with seasonal temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

