Police respond to series of fights in SE Rochester, three arrested

Police lights
Police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a series of fights at an apartment complex in southeast Rochester Wednesday night.

According to RPD, it was first called to the Edgewood Apartments on 16th Ave. southeast around 9 p.m. for a 17-year-old female with a leg injury.

When officers arrived, they found a dozen people fighting. While they were dealing with the fight, officers heard a woman yell in another apartment saying she was being choked.

A man answered the door of that apartment and blocked the door so officers could not enter. He then threatened the responding officer and the female that had claimed she was being choked punched the officer in the face.

Police say that’s when another fight broke out in the complex.

Officers say in all three incidents, no one was cooperative.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody.

The two men are facing charges of disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault of peace officer, obstruct legal process and third-degree riot.

The woman is facing charges of fourth-degree assault of peace officer, obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct.

