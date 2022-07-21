Pleasant sunshine today; strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold front that triggered thunderstorms in the area this morning has moved on to the east and in its wake, drier, less humid air is blowing in from the Plains. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a northwest breeze that will occasionally reach 20 to 25 miles per hour as that dry air pours into the region.

We'll have plenty of warm sunshine this afternoon, but with less humidity in the air. High temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

We'll have highs in the 80s today and low 60s tonight. (KTTC)

After a quiet evening, clouds will slowly thicken late in the night with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing just before sunrise on Friday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light southwest winds.

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms in the area early Friday with another round possible in the late evening. The evening activity may include damaging winds and some hail. (KTTC)

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms in the area to start our Friday before sunshine takes over and dominates the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a southwest breeze that will gust to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon, helping heavier humidity return to the Upper Mississippi Valley. A few more thunderstorms will develop in the early evening ahead of a storm system that will be approaching from the west. a couple of those evening storms may produce large hail and strong wind gusts and the area is in level one of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook.

A few storms may become strong to severe late in the evening Friday. (KTTC)

Thunderstorms will again develop on Saturday, mainly after 4:00 PM, ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through the area. Expect sunshine in the area for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and a gusty south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in the evening hours with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall possible. The majority of the area, including Rochester, will be in level three of five for the severe threat in the daily Storm Prediction Center outlook.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Saturday because of the threat for widespread severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

We’ll have abundant sunshine with less humidity in the air behind the cold front on Sunday and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

High temps will be a bit warm through Saturday with milder, more seasonable weather in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature plenty of seasonably warm sunshine. There will be a chance for late afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday with some isolated thunderstorms late in the day next Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s all week which is typical for late July.

High temps will be in the mid-80s until Saturday. Next week looks seasonably warm with highs in the low 80s. (KTTC)

