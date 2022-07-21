Minnesota law limits screen time for preschool and kindergarten students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a new Minnesota state law on screen time in the classroom, this upcoming school year could look a little different.

In the past few years, technology in the classroom has grown as a learning tool for students of all ages. The new law says preschool and kindergarten students can only use an individual use screen, like an I-pad or tablet with engagement from a teacher or other adult.

“So at this point, it’s really not uncommon for their to be individual use of screens and all sorts of technology in kindergarten and per-kindergarten public classrooms,” Minnesota Department of Education Early Learning Services Olivia Christensen said.

However, for our youngsters between the ages of four and six, that technology and screen time use has been limited to only when the teacher and the student can use the technology together.

“Having the adult next to the child, engaging in that lesson just like you might do with a book or a blocks or any sort of other material,” Christensen said.

While this law went into effect at the beginning of the month, Rochester Public Schools has been following these guidelines for quite some time.

“This is what we’ve known as best practice for a very long time in terms of engaging young children with technology,” RPS Early Childhood Family Services manager Erica Schumacher said.

In the past, every RPS student had an I-pad for school, but that program has since been phased out.

“It just wasn’t showing what we know works really well which is more hands-on experience,” Schumacher said.

Technology isn’t going anywhere, and early childhood education experts say there is a healthy way to use technology. This law just re-enforces the developmentally appropriate practices.

“Have those conversations. Talk about why. Talk about relating it to their experience to their environment and just give that opportunity for exploration,” Christensen said.

“With our young learners, it’s important to have an adult facilitate that. Asking questions and helping kids wonder along with helping them learn those concrete skills. It’s not just about hearing something and seeing something. It’s also about our ability to manipulate it and make it real,” Schumacher said.

According to Mayo Clinic, too much screen time for children can be linked to obesity, irregular sleep and violence. Experts recommend eliminating background TV, not eating in front of a screen and like the law states, actively engaging with your child when watching a screen.

