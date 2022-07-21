Advertisement

HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body

Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer. (SOURCE: CNN, KYW)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KYW) – Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer, as tens of millions of Americans continue to face extreme temperatures.

Experts urge everyone to be careful as the temperatures rise because the risk factors increase as well.

Dr. Thomas Waters, who works at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, said the stifling heat can affect your body and mind.

“The combination of high temperatures and high humidity creates the right condition for a heat emergency,” he said.

Two of the most common heat-related conditions are heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

With heatstroke, the body can’t cool itself. A person with heatstroke may sweat profusely or not at all. They can become confused or pass out and could also have a seizure.

Heat exhaustion happens when the body loses too much water or salt through excessive sweating. Symptoms include nausea, dizziness, irritability, thirst, headache and elevated body temperature.

“If somebody notices that in somebody that they’re in the heat with, they need to take action right away and seek help,” Waters said.

Extreme high temperatures can also put significant strain on the heart or make breathing more difficult.

Studies have shown that exposure to extreme heat can also contribute to mental health issues, problems for pregnant women and poor birth outcomes.

To stay safe, Waters said it’s best to stay out of the heat as much as possible.

“You just need to take frequent breaks, you need to hydrate and you need to decrease the intensity of your workload or your workout,” Waters said.

The elderly, children and people with chronic diseases and mental health problems are at the highest risk of heat-related illness, along with people who take certain medicines, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

A Florida police officer who was caught on camera pushing another officer has bonded out of...
Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged
A Florida police officer who was caught on camera pushing another officer has bonded out of...
Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting