Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog defends family from mountain lion attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the contents of this story disturbing. Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday. (Source: KSL, Michaelis family, CNN)
By Alex Cabrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR HILLS, Utah (KSL) - Authorities in Utah are looking for a mountain lion after a family dog was attacked on Wednesday.

That dog, named Ella, was simply protecting her family.

Officials said it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to be spotted in that particular neighborhood, but an attack on humans in very rare.

Crystal Michaelis, Ella’s owner, said Ella was lying in the backyard while the kids were playing in the backyard. Suddenly, Ella became very aware they had a visitor.

“She kept looking at the kids and then quickly looking back, and she just kind of was very cautious. And my daughter thought it was very concerning,” Michaelis said.

Once the kids went inside, something happened between Ella and the mountain lion. The family didn’t know about it until they heard Ella at their door.

Michaelis said Ella had blood all over herself, and there was blood all over the patio.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body. Her veterinarian said all of the injuries were to the front of her body.

“Which means she never let down and stayed in that protective stance and defended it,” Michaelis said.

Ella’s family feels like she is their hero, protecting the kids with everything she had.

Ella is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.
The fight to keep the mountain lion away caused Ella to suffer more than 30 bites on her body.(KSL, Michaelis family, CNN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Becca Kahn
Plainview woman remembered after fatal motorcycle crash
Med City Mover
Driverless shuttle in Rochester stops service in August
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato

Latest News

A Florida police officer who was caught on camera pushing another officer has bonded out of...
Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged
A Florida police officer who was caught on camera pushing another officer has bonded out of...
Police sergeant seen on bodycam grabbing another officer is charged
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting